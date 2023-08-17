ADVERTISEMENT

BIS organises training programme for mentors of educational institutions

August 17, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 68 mentors from various educational institutions participated in a standards club training programme organised by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, here on Thursday.

G. Bhavani, Head, BIS, Chennai Branch Office, said that the programme was held to impart knowledge to mentors who would, in turn, sensitise students to the impact of standards on life and society, and career opportunities in the industry.

U.S P. Yadav, Deputy Director General, BIS, Southern Regional Office, spoke about the standards clubs launched in educational institutions, a press release said.

