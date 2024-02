February 20, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 472 gram panchayat presidents and secretaries of Tiruvallur district attended a two-day sensitisation programme on Indian Standards that concluded on Tuesday. Organised by Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, the programme covered aspects such as BIS activities, hallmarking and various Indian Standards for products used in development schemes at the village-level, said a press release.