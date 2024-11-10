BIS organises ‘Run For Quality’ to raise awareness on its schemes

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, organised ‘Run For Quality-Manak Mahotsav’, which was held at the Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School in Besant Nagar on Sunday.

Arjun Kalyan, Indian Chess Grandmaster, flagged off the 5-km run. Around 1,000 runners participated in the event meant to raise awareness on BIS schemes, such as product certification (ISI mark), management systems certification, hall marking of gold and silver jewellery/artefacts, and laboratory services, which are aimed toward consumer protection. G. Bhavani, Senior Director and Head of the Chennai branch office, was also present.

In line with World Standards Day, observed on October 14 annually, BIS, Chennai, also conducted other programmes in Chennai, Puducherry, and Vellore in October to create awareness on various schemes and quality assurance programmes.

