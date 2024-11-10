 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BIS organises ‘Run For Quality’ to raise awareness on its schemes

Around 1,000 runners participated in the event

Published - November 10, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Arjun Kalyan, Indian Chess Grandmaster, flagging off the run held at the Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School in Besant Nagar on Sunday.

Arjun Kalyan, Indian Chess Grandmaster, flagging off the run held at the Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School in Besant Nagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AKHILA EASWARAN

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, organised ‘Run For Quality-Manak Mahotsav’, which was held at the Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School in Besant Nagar on Sunday.

Arjun Kalyan, Indian Chess Grandmaster, flagged off the 5-km run. Around 1,000 runners participated in the event meant to raise awareness on BIS schemes, such as product certification (ISI mark), management systems certification, hall marking of gold and silver jewellery/artefacts, and laboratory services, which are aimed toward consumer protection. G. Bhavani, Senior Director and Head of the Chennai branch office, was also present.

In line with World Standards Day, observed on October 14 annually, BIS, Chennai, also conducted other programmes in Chennai, Puducherry, and Vellore in October to create awareness on various schemes and quality assurance programmes.

Published - November 10, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.