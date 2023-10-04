BIS organises events to mark World Standards Day

October 04, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Wednesday organised a programme at Agni College of Technology, Thalambur, in view of World Standards Day. Nearly 225 students participated in various events, such as presentations on standards and a technical quiz based on the theme ‘Shared Vision for a Better World Incorporating Sustainable Development Goals for Good Health and Well-being’. BIS has organised similar programmes at six educational institutions this week to spread awareness about Indian Standards and consumer protection, a press release said.