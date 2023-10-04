HamberMenu
BIS organises events to mark World Standards Day

Similar programmes have been organised at six educational institutions this week to spread awareness about Indian Standards and consumer protection

October 04, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the programme organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards at Agni College of Technology in Thalambur on Wednesday.

Participants at the programme organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards at Agni College of Technology in Thalambur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Wednesday organised a programme at Agni College of Technology, Thalambur, in view of World Standards Day. Nearly 225 students participated in various events, such as presentations on standards and a technical quiz based on the theme ‘Shared Vision for a Better World Incorporating Sustainable Development Goals for Good Health and Well-being’. BIS has organised similar programmes at six educational institutions this week to spread awareness about Indian Standards and consumer protection, a press release said.

