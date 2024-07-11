BIS organises programme on electric vehicle standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards on Tuesday organised a programme on electric vehicle (EV) standards for officials of the Tamil Nadu State Transport undertakings here.

According to a release, 38 officials were sensitised to the Indian Standards on EV charging standards (IS 17017) series, which will help in the effective implementation of the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicles Policy, 2023.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General, BIS (southern region) said several initiatives were introduced to boost the purchase of EVs. Standards play a major role in ensuring the safety, quality and compatibility of EV infrastructure in the State.