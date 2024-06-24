BIS organises programme on draft Indian Standard for stainless steelware in Chennai

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, organised a programme on draft Indian Standard for stainless steel utensils in the city on Monday.

A press release said the Central government has made it mandatory for stainless steel cookware manufacturers to obtain BIS certification on or before September 1 through a Cookware, Utensils and Cans for foods and beverages (Quality Control) Order 2024.

The interactive session was organised to solicit views of stakeholders on the draft document so that the standard is relevant to the present industry scenario and expectations of consumers. About 80 stakeholders took part in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.