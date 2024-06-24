GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BIS organises programme on draft Indian Standard for stainless steelware in Chennai

Published - June 24, 2024 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, organised a programme on draft Indian Standard for stainless steel utensils in the city on Monday.

A press release said the Central government has made it mandatory for stainless steel cookware manufacturers to obtain BIS certification on or before September 1 through a Cookware, Utensils and Cans for foods and beverages (Quality Control) Order 2024.

The interactive session was organised to solicit views of stakeholders on the draft document so that the standard is relevant to the present industry scenario and expectations of consumers. About 80 stakeholders took part in the programme.

