BIS organises plantation drive to commemorate World Standards Day

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, along with Exnora International organised a plantation drive at Sree Shanthi Anand Vidyalaya, Thirumudivakkam on Friday to commemorate World Standards Day. According to a press release, speakers stressed the need to plant saplings as it can help restore degraded ecosystems and provide environmental and economic benefits. S. Indrakumar, president, Home Exnora and Vivekananda Arumugam, chairman, Sree Shanthi Anand Vidyalaya participated. The drive was planned to coincide with this year’s theme of World Standards Day, ‘A Shared Vision for a Better World: Standards for Sustainable Development Goals.’