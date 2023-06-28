BIS organises meeting with stakeholders on electric vehicles standards

June 28, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised a Manak Manthan with stakeholders for coming out with standards for electric vehicles (EVs) in the city on Wednesday.

The discussion comes in the wake of the country registering a positive growth of EVs, particularly two-wheelers, and also the implementation of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) Scheme by the Centre.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General, Southern Region of BIS, said with the burning of fossil fuel causing heavy pollution, electric vehicles had a major role to play in preventing it. However, several challenges faced the electric vehicle segment, including the setting up of charging stations and safe disposal and replacement of batteries. The Manak Manthan would be helpful in getting some answers for the challenges and to put in a standardisation system for successfully taking EVs to the masses.

The BIS has already released 11 standards for EVs for conductive charging systems and two standards for battery swap systems, in addition to several standards fixed on individual components of EVs.

