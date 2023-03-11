HamberMenu
BIS organises jewellers awareness meet in Chennai

March 11, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai branch office, organised an awareness programme for jewellers in the city on Saturday.

Eighty-two participants were informed about various schemes such as product certification (ISI mark), Hallmarking of gold and silver jewellery / artefacts and laboratory services that aimed at consumer protection. G. Bhavani, Director and Head (Chennai branch office), briefed on the programme objectives. H.M. Sultan Mohideen, president of Chennai Jewellers Association, appreciated the BIS initiatives, said a press release.

