BIS organises faculty sensitisation programme at city college

January 10, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bureau of Indian Standards organised faculty sensitisation programme at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering on Wednesday as part of its educational outreach programme.

About 100 faculty members attended the workshop that included aspects on standardisation ecosystem, role of research projects in standards formulation and BIS digital initiatives. BIS had signed a memorandum of understanding with various educational institutions in the city. A similar programme was held at Sri Sai Ram Engineering college on Tuesday, a press release said.