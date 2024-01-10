GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BIS organises faculty sensitisation programme at city college

January 10, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bureau of Indian Standards organised faculty sensitisation programme at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering on Wednesday as part of its educational outreach programme.

About 100 faculty members attended the workshop that included aspects on standardisation ecosystem, role of research projects in standards formulation and BIS digital initiatives. BIS had signed a memorandum of understanding with various educational institutions in the city. A similar programme was held at Sri Sai Ram Engineering college on Tuesday, a press release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.