BIS organises convention on academia collaboration related to standardisation in the city

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised a convention for deans and heads of departments from various educational institutions, which have partnered with the BIS, in the computer and electronics engineering discipline in the city on Saturday.

A press release said participants from partner institutions discussed various ideas for collaboration, such as inclusion of standardisation as a part of their curriculum. The deliberations focussed on the importance of standardisation in academic institutions and how knowledge of standards would help in building quality consciousness among youngsters. Praveen Khanna, Deputy Director General, Southern Regional Office, BIS, spoke, the release said.