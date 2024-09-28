GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BIS organises convention on academia collaboration related to standardisation in the city

Published - September 28, 2024 11:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised a convention for deans and heads of departments from various educational institutions, which have partnered with the BIS, in the computer and electronics engineering discipline in the city on Saturday.

A press release said participants from partner institutions discussed various ideas for collaboration, such as inclusion of standardisation as a part of their curriculum. The deliberations focussed on the importance of standardisation in academic institutions and how knowledge of standards would help in building quality consciousness among youngsters. Praveen Khanna, Deputy Director General, Southern Regional Office, BIS, spoke, the release said.

Published - September 28, 2024 11:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.