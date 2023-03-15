HamberMenu
BIS organises campaign to observe World Consumer Rights Day in Chennai

March 15, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Students of eight colleges and a consumer organisation were involved in a door-to-door campaign to create awareness about various standards and quality on Wednesday. The campaign was flagged off by USP Yadav, Deputy Director-General, Bureau of Indian Standards, Southern Region.

The campaign was organised to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day. A “Manak Manthan” programme on protective clothing against heat and flame was held in the city. Around 36 stakeholders attended the event where need to adhere to standards to reduce health hazards of workers was stressed.

M.V. Karthikeyan, Joint Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, and G. Bhavani, Director and Head (BIS-Chennai branch office), participated, said a press release.

