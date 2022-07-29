Chennai

BIS organises awareness programme

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai branch office -1, organised a programme on “Stainless Steel Standards as per IS 6911, IS 5522 and IS 6603” in the city on Friday.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director-General, BIS (Southern Region), inaugurated the programme under Manak Manthan series for members of the sector. He spoke on the demand for stainless steel products in the market due to its corrosion resistant property. There are different varieties of stainless steel and it can be used in cookware, surgical instruments, construction material, industrial equipment and storage tanks.

Various steel manufacturers and representatives from MSME testing centre who attended the programme were enlightened about the products that come under mandatory ISI certification and simplified procedure for grant of licence, said a press release.

