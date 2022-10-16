BIS mini walkathon to create awareness on hallmarking, standards

Veteran athlete Shiny Wilson flags off the event; many college students participate in the event

Hundreds of people participated in the mini walkathon organised by the Southern Regional Office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in the city on Sunday.

The walkathon was held to raise awareness on standards, quality and hallmarking of different types of goods and many college students and employees of BIS took part in the event. Former athlete Shiny Wilson flagged off the event.

Ms. Wilson said walkathons were a good tool to bring together like-minded people and spread knowledge about issues and causes. “This initiative by BIS is certainly the right step to create a better understanding of safety and quality assurance standards,” she said.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director-General South, BIS (Southern Region), said it was essential for consumers to know about the standards like product certification (ISI mark), compulsory registration scheme (CRS), hallmarking of gold and silver jewellery that prove the quality of goods.

“This is not only to create awareness but also to celebrate the engineers and experts behind the scene who play a role in certifying the quality of goods. Their contribution is present in almost every walk of life but their work seldom gets noticed,” he said and noted that they had been formulating standards in the field of service sector.