BIS makes gold hallmarking mandatory in two more districts

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has now made mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts in Ramanathapuram and Theni districts too in the second phase.

The compulsory hallmarking of gold jewellery would be implemented from June 1 in these districts. It was made mandatory in 24 districts in TN and Puducherry during the first phase since mid-June last year.

Moreover, consumers would also have an opportunity to get the purity of their unhallmarked gold ornaments tested at any of the BIS recognised assaying and hallmarking centres (AHCs). The test report would be useful to the consumer during resale of the jewellery. The charges for testing of gold jewellery up to four articles is Rs 200. For 5 or more articles, the charges are Rs 45 per article.

The detailed guidelines on testing of gold jewellery, list of recognized AHCs and districts covered under mandatory hallmarking are available at www.bis.gov.in.

Officials of the BIS noted that on an average, 400 samples are being lifted from registered jewellers across the State every month. Of this, nearly 200 samples are drawn from the Chennai region per month. A total of 1,384 jewellers have registered with the BIS in Chennai branch office-2.