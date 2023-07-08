HamberMenu
BIS in Chennai notifies quality standards for biodegradable disposable utensils

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified standards for utensils made from agri by-products; plates made from areca leaves, wooden spoons and forks will henceforth carry ISI mark denoting their quality

July 08, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi

Soon, biodegradable disposal cutlery such as plates made from areca leaves, wooden spoons and forks will carry ISI mark denoting their quality. In keeping with the development and growing demand for eco-friendly cutlery, the Bureau of Indian Standards has recently notified standards for utensils made from agri by-products.

BIS, Chennai, plans to approach the State government and reach out to self-help groups on manufacturing sustainable alternatives to plastic materials, which meets BIS quality specifications. Officials of the BIS, Chennai, said the Indian Standard for “Food serving utensils made from agri by-products-specification” (IS 18267: 2023) was formed to guide the manufacturers on various methods to ensure quality product and help consumers choose quality material with uniform standards across India.

Of late, the number of manufacturers of biodegradable cutlery had increased to match the growing preference for use of eco-friendly material by consumers and food industry. Standards were formulated to streamline the manufacturing of such disposable utensils and assist on testing of the product.

“This is still a voluntary standard that was launched in May. A sticker may be pasted preferably on the bottom of the utensil with various details like the date of manufacture and ISI mark. Hot water and hot oil resistance testing is required,” said G. Bhavani, head, Chennai branch office.

Top News Today

