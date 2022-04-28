BIS holds training programme for mentors

Special Correspondent April 28, 2022 19:59 IST

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai branch, inaugurated a two-day Standards Club mentors training programme on Thursday. Nearly 50 mentors/teachers from various schools and colleges participated in the programme.

BIS has formed Standards Clubs in educational institutions to help students appreciate significance of quality, standards and standardisation and their impact on life. The designated teachers/mentors would act as a guide and motivate students to channel their creativity through the clubs, said a press release.

The training programme aimed at imparting knowledge to mentors to sensitise students and also help them choose a career in the industry. U.S.P. Yadav, BIS Deputy Director-General (Southern Region), C. Amuthavalli, Joint Director (NSS), School Education Department; and G. Bhavani, Head, Chennai Branch office, participated.