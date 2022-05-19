BIS holds training for school, college representatives

Special Correspondent May 19, 2022 18:44 IST

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai branch office, inaugurated a two-day BIS Standards Clubs mentors training programme for about 50 representatives from various schools and colleges in the city on Thursday.

The BIS has formed Standards Clubs to provide learning opportunities for children in the field of standardisation and appreciate the significance of quality consciousness. The objective is to impart knowledge to the mentors who would sensitise students on the impact of standards in life.

Kakarla Usha, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education; U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director-General, BIS (southern region), and G. Bhavani, Head (Chennai Branch Office-I and II), participated in the programme, said a release.