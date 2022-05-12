BIS holds training for Aavin officials

Special Correspondent May 12, 2022 18:00 IST

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, who inaugurated the training, said it was aimed at creating awareness on quality of products

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, is holding a two-day training programme for officials of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (Aavin) in the city from Thursday to sensitise them to the standards related to their sector. Inaugurating the programme, Chief Secretary V. Iraianbu said the programme was aimed at creating awareness on standards and to ensure quality in products and services. They would help them streamline their processes and implement government policies better. U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director-General, BIS (South), said the programme would focus on various subjects such as standards formulation and methodology of management systems certification. G. Bhavani, Head, (Chennai Branch Office-I and II), highlighted the role of BIS in standardisation and certification. BIS has urged the government departments to seek products with ISI mark while floating tenders for infrastructure projects and bulk procurements, said a press release.



