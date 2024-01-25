BIS holds stakeholders interaction on stainless steel feeding bottle quality

January 25, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Stakeholders were briefed about standards and regulations to ensure safety and quality of stainless steel feeding bottles at a programme organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards in Chennai on Thursday. Krishna Sudheendran, Scientist-C/Member Secretary, BIS, New Delhi, said the BIS had formulated ‘IS 18800:2023’ for stainless steel feeding bottles with the increase in demand and importance of infant health. The standard outlined requirements for stainless steel feeding bottles and also covered packing, marking, and a sampling plan to ensure product quality, a press release said.