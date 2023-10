October 31, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai branch organised a programme for stakeholders on standards for biodegradable products, particularly utensils used for serving food made from agri byproducts in Chennai on Tuesday. A total of 38 stakeholders were enlightened about specifications in the standards, including manufacturing techniques and hygiene requirements that need to be adhered to during the handling of raw materials, said a press release.

