BIS holds programme for footwear industry in Chennai

Several representatives from the footwear industry participated in a programme on “Revised Indian Standards on Polyvinyl Chloride Industrial Boots” in the city on Wednesday.

PVC boots are meant to protect feet against rain and while working in slushy areas. Such boots are recommended in various industries, including tanneries, petrochemical and pharmaceuticals.

Representatives from institutions and associations such as Central Footwear Training Institute, Footwear Design and Development Institute and Indian Shoe Federation attended the programme organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai Branch Office –I .

R. Mohan, Chief Scientist and Head - Caters, CSIR-CLRI and Jose Charles, Scientist D, Chennai Branch Office-I, BIS, spoke.