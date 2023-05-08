BIS holds meeting with top government officials on quality systems in departments

May 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, organised a State-level committee meeting on standardisation and quality systems with stakeholders of various government departments at the Secretariat on Monday.

V. Irai Anbu, Chief Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, U.S.P Yadav, Deputy Director-General (South), BIS, and G. Bhavani, Director and Head (Chennai branch), BIS, and other government officials participated in the meeting.

Various schemes of BIS such as the implementation of the standards for piped drinking water supply management system, ready mix concrete process certification, conformity assessment scheme for dairy products, and road traffic safety management system were discussed at the meeting, said a press release.

The committee discussed creating standardisation cells in the State that would act as a channel of communication among the government, industry and BIS. The importance of capacity building of government officials on standards formulation and consumer outreach was highlighted.

