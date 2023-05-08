ADVERTISEMENT

BIS holds meeting with top government officials on quality systems in departments

May 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, organised a State-level committee meeting on standardisation and quality systems with stakeholders of various government departments at the Secretariat on Monday.

V. Irai Anbu, Chief Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, U.S.P Yadav, Deputy Director-General (South), BIS, and G. Bhavani, Director and Head (Chennai branch), BIS, and other government officials participated in the meeting.

Various schemes of BIS such as the implementation of the standards for piped drinking water supply management system, ready mix concrete process certification, conformity assessment scheme for dairy products, and road traffic safety management system were discussed at the meeting, said a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee discussed creating standardisation cells in the State that would act as a channel of communication among the government, industry and BIS. The importance of capacity building of government officials on standards formulation and consumer outreach was highlighted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US