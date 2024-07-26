ADVERTISEMENT

BIS holds meet on fire safety in commercial kitchens

Published - July 26, 2024 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, organised a stakeholders’ interaction programme on ‘Fire Safety in Commercial Kitchens – Guidelines’ in the city on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release said about 150 stakeholders took part in the meeting.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General (Southern Region), BIS, said not all establishments are adequately equipped with preventive measures despite the pivotal role of fire safety.

This gap in safety provisions prompted the inclusion of fire protection guidelines in the National Building Code of India, 2016, in Annex G on ‘Fire and Life Safety’. This annex serves as a comprehensive framework to bolster fire safety protocols tailored for commercial kitchens.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meenakshi Vijayakumar, Joint Director, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (Northern Region) also participated in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US