BIS holds meet on fire safety in commercial kitchens

Published - July 26, 2024 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, organised a stakeholders’ interaction programme on ‘Fire Safety in Commercial Kitchens – Guidelines’ in the city on Thursday.

A press release said about 150 stakeholders took part in the meeting.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General (Southern Region), BIS, said not all establishments are adequately equipped with preventive measures despite the pivotal role of fire safety.

This gap in safety provisions prompted the inclusion of fire protection guidelines in the National Building Code of India, 2016, in Annex G on ‘Fire and Life Safety’. This annex serves as a comprehensive framework to bolster fire safety protocols tailored for commercial kitchens.

Meenakshi Vijayakumar, Joint Director, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (Northern Region) also participated in the programme.

