BIS holds awareness programme on hallmarking

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted an awareness programme on hallmarking for jewellers, at Avadi on Friday.

A press release said a total of 64 jewellers from Tiruvallur participated in the programme. Tiruvallur is among the districts where gold hallmarking remains non-mandatory.

The stakeholders were given insights into the importance of hallmarking scheme. The event features a presentation on hallmarking procedures and rules, the responsibilities of jewellers, and online registration.

Hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts was made mandatory in June 2021 with the Hallmarking Unique ID. However, some of the districts such as Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvallur are yet to be included under the ambit of mandatory hallmarking.

