ADVERTISEMENT

BIS grants licence to five industries to use ISI mark in various products

April 22, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai Branch Office, has granted licence to use ISI mark (BIS standard mark) to five manufacturing industries of various products.

These industries are the first to get BIS certification for their products in the country. For instance, consumers may get to purchase ISI marked stainless steel vacuum flasks. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., Chengalpattu has been given BIS certification for stainless steel vacuum flasks as per IS 17256: 2021.

Similarly, BIS licence was granted for ‘ophthalmic phacoemulsifier / vitrectomy device for ophthalmic surgery’ to Appasamy Associates Pvt. Ltd., Chennai. Covestro (India) Pvt. Ltd., Cuddalore, and Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Ltd., Tiruvallur, were given licences for thermoplastic polyurethanes and linear alkyl benzene respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thermoplastic polyurethane is used in various applications such as medical, electronics and textiles industry and linear alkyl benzene, a raw material for soap and detergent production. BIS awarded licence for corrugated metal flexible safety gas hose assemblies to Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt. Ltd., Gummidipoondi at an event in Chennai on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US