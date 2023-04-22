BIS grants licence to five industries to use ISI mark in various products

April 22, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai Branch Office, has granted licence to use ISI mark (BIS standard mark) to five manufacturing industries of various products.

These industries are the first to get BIS certification for their products in the country. For instance, consumers may get to purchase ISI marked stainless steel vacuum flasks. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., Chengalpattu has been given BIS certification for stainless steel vacuum flasks as per IS 17256: 2021.

Similarly, BIS licence was granted for ‘ophthalmic phacoemulsifier / vitrectomy device for ophthalmic surgery’ to Appasamy Associates Pvt. Ltd., Chennai. Covestro (India) Pvt. Ltd., Cuddalore, and Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Ltd., Tiruvallur, were given licences for thermoplastic polyurethanes and linear alkyl benzene respectively.

Thermoplastic polyurethane is used in various applications such as medical, electronics and textiles industry and linear alkyl benzene, a raw material for soap and detergent production. BIS awarded licence for corrugated metal flexible safety gas hose assemblies to Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt. Ltd., Gummidipoondi at an event in Chennai on Friday.