BIS flags off car rally on consumer rights

March 14, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director, Southern Region, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), flagging off the rally.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director, Southern Region, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), flagging off the rally.

Ahead of World Consumer Rights Day, a car rally was flagged off at the office of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to create awareness about consumer rights and Indian Standards, in the city on Wednesday.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director, Southern Region, BIS, flagged off the rally in which about 40 call taxis carried awareness messages on quality, ISI mark, hallmark, compulsory registration scheme mark, and BIS Care mobile application. Officials said these vehicles would continue the campaign for about a month, and passengers may also scan QR code in the cars to download the BIS Care application.

Gold seized

Meanwhile, a team of BIS officials seized a total of 262 of gold, including bangles and earrings weighing 1.173 kg, with fake hallmarking, at Rahul Gold House, Kelambakkam, on Tuesday.

A press release said the gold ornaments without Hallmarking Unique Identification ID (HUID) were found exhibited for sale. The ornaments were seized as they were required to be hallmarked along with HUID before sale. BIS has requested consumers to look for various components like BIS logo, HUID and mark indicating gold’s purity in each gold ornament and check authenticity in BIS care mobile application.

