GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BIS Director General interacts with industry associations

February 15, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari recently interacted with representatives from various industry associations and educational institutions at a meeting organised in the city.

Mr. Tiwari discussed streamlining the implementation of standards, enhancing the collaboration between the industry and BIS, and exploring innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer demands. Measures to improve market competitiveness for industries while adhering to Indian standards and the inclusion of standardisation in educational curriculum were also discussed at the event in which about 100 stakeholders participated.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General (southern region) spoke on the implementation of quality control orders on mandatory products, said a press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.