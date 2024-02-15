BIS Director General interacts with industry associations

February 15, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari recently interacted with representatives from various industry associations and educational institutions at a meeting organised in the city.

Mr. Tiwari discussed streamlining the implementation of standards, enhancing the collaboration between the industry and BIS, and exploring innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer demands. Measures to improve market competitiveness for industries while adhering to Indian standards and the inclusion of standardisation in educational curriculum were also discussed at the event in which about 100 stakeholders participated.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General (southern region) spoke on the implementation of quality control orders on mandatory products, said a press release.