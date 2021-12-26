BIS conducts workshops to create awareness on certified products

CHENNAI

26 December 2021 03:59 IST

‘Standards clubs being launched in educational institutions’

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai region, is organising workshops for different sectors like women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), entrepreneurs and farmers to create awareness on the use of BIS certified products.

BIS is also coordinating with district collectorates to create awareness about products with ISI mark, ISO certification and Indian standards.

Officials said the standard body also coordinated with government departments and insisted them to procure ISI-mark products during tenders. Several district industries centres have come forward to get ISO certification after the training programmes.

G. Bhavani, Scientist-E and Head, Chennai branch office, said standards clubs were being launched in educational institutions to help students recognise quality products. “We are targeting government schools and nearly 27 schools and colleges in and around Chennai region, including Vellore, have already come forward to start standards clubs. Students are encouraged to take part in writing, debate and poster contests,” she said.

BIS is roping in non-governmental organisations and consumer organisations to conduct workshops and competitions. The standards body is also approaching colleges and universities to introduce standardisation in their curriculum. This would help them apply standardisation in daily life and their careers.

“We wanted to reach out to stakeholders at the grassroots levels and hold workshops. We are getting enquiries from several SHGs to have their products certified. BIS has simplified and digitised the procedure of certification for nearly 700 products. Applicants can get their licences in 30 days,” Ms. Bhavani said.

Farmers in Vellore and Chengalpattu were recently sensitised to the ISI mark and various standards available for irrigation methods, fertilisers and equipment. The BIS also circulated awareness videos to a government online channel handled by the Anna Institute of Management, officials added.