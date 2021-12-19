BIS conducts workshops to create awareness on certified products

Standards clubs being launched in educational institutions too, says official

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai region, is organising workshops for different sectors like women Self-Help Groups, entrepreneurs and farmers to create awareness on the use of BIS certified products.

BIS is also coordinating with district collectorates to create awareness about products with ISI mark, ISO certification and Indian standards.

Officials said the standard body also coordinated with government departments and insisted them to procure ISI-mark products during tenders. Several district industries centres have come forward to get ISO certification after the training programmes.

G.Bhavani, Scientist-E and Head, Chennai branch office, said standards clubs were being launched in educational institutions to develop in students a taste for quality.

“We are targeting government schools and nearly 27 schools and colleges in and around Chennai region, including Vellore, have already come forward to start standards clubs. Students are encouraged to take part in writing, debate and poster contests too,” she said.

BIS is roping in non-governmental organisations and consumer organisations to conduct workshops and competitions. The standards body is also approaching colleges and universities to introduce standardisation in their curriculum. This would help them apply standardisation in daily life and their careers.

“We wanted to reach out to stakeholders at grassroots levels and hold workshops. We are getting enquiries from several women SHGs on getting their products certified. BIS has simplified and digitised procedure of certification for nearly 700 products. Applicants would get their licence in 30 days,” said Ms.Bhavani.

Farmers in Vellore and Chengalpattu were recently sensitised to ISI mark and various standards available for irrigation methods and fertilisers and equipment. The BIS also contributed awareness videos to government online channel handled by the Anna Institute of Management, officials added.