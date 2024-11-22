 />

BIS conducts workshop on construction chemicals

About 60 stakeholders from various parts of the State participate

Published - November 22, 2024 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Speakers at the workshop held by BIS, Chennai, on Friday.

Various stakeholders were informed about the critical role construction chemicals play in improving durability and sustaining housing at a workshop organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, along with Habitat for Humanity International in Chennai on Friday.

A press release said about 60 stakeholders from various parts of the State learnt about the role of the BIS in driving quality assurance for affordable housing. The importance of construction chemicals in achieving climate resilience in the housing sector was one of the topics discussed. Deepak Viswanathan, senior technical advisor, Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter, Habitat for Humanity International; D. Jeevanandam, Joint Director, BIS, Chennai; and Kartheck Pandiyan, general secretary, Construction Chemicals Manufacturers’ Association, participated.

