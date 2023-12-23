BIS conducts training programme for representatives of gram panchayats at Kancheepuram

December 23, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai Branch Office, conducted a sensitisation programme for presidents and secretaries of gram panchayats in Kancheepuram district on Friday.

A press release said gram panchayats play a pivotal role in the execution of various development projects at village-level. A total of 491 representatives attended the training programme conducted at various places, including Kancheepuram, Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur blocks. The participants were enlightened about the BIS activities, hallmarking and other significant standards for various products used in daily life.