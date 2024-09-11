ADVERTISEMENT

BIS conducts sensitisation programme for gram panchayat officials

Published - September 11, 2024 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 526 gram panchayat officials and secretaries of Tiruvallur district participated in a sensitisation programme on hallmarking organised by Bureau of Indian Standards on Wednesday.

A press release said the programme held at Tiruvallur District Collectorate was part of the BIS efforts to sensitise gram panchayats to Indian Standards and its implementation, and to ensure consumer protection. Gram panchayats play a pivotal role in planning and execution of various development projects at the village-level.

The participants were enlightened about the significance of gold hallmarking, BIS Care mobile application and important Indian Standards for various products used in daily life.

