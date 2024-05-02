ADVERTISEMENT

BIS conducts raid in packaged drinking water unit near Cholavaram

May 02, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 33,463 bottles of various capacities filled with packaged drinking water and bearing labels with spurious ISI mark were seized

Several litres of packaged drinking water was seized at an unauthorised bottling plant in Alamathi, near Sholavaram, during a raid conducted on Wednesday.

A press release said a team of officials from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai branch, conducted the raid. Nearly 33,463 bottles of various capacities filled with packaged drinking water and bearing labels with spurious ISI mark were seized.

Moreover, about 2.58 lakh labels with spurious ISI mark were also seized. The manufacturer does not hold a valid BIS licence and had violated BIS Act 2016.

