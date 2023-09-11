BIS, Chennai, trains NGO volunteers on Indian Standards

September 11, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

About 30 volunteers from various non-governmental organisations took part in a training programme on Indian Standards held in Chennai on Monday.

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, organised the programme to train the volunteers who would in turn sensitise representatives of gram panchayats about the Indian Standards and quality ecosystem and using IS for implementation of various schemes at the gram panchayat level, said a press release.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director-General, BIS, Southern Regional Office, and G. Bhavani, Director and Head, BIS, Chennai branch office, spoke.

Earlier, BIS had written to nearly 4,661 gram panchayats in Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands with a list of relevant standards for gram panchayats, the release said.