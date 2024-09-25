BIS, Chennai organises programme on guidelines for solid waste management at commercial establishments

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, organised a programme on ‘Solid Waste Management Segregation, Collection and Utilisation at Commercial Facilities (Shops, Markets, Malls) — Guidelines’ in the city on Wednesday.

M. Arun Kumar, Assistant Director and Member Secretary, EED 02, BIS-Delhi, said IS 18520: 2024 on solid waste management for commercial spaces offered guidelines for segregation at source, collection and transportation, recycling, and safe disposal. It aligned with the nation’s Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, said a press release.

About 100 stakeholders attended the event that was aimed at helping commercial establishments adopt environmentally sustainable practices. Shakthi Manikandan, Chief Engineer, Greater Chennai Corporation lauded the BIS efforts to share significant updates on new standards and amendments. Vijayakumar, Superintending Engineer, GCC and G.Bhavani, Head (Chennai branch office), BIS took part.