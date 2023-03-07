BIS-Chennai holds blood donation camp ahead of International Women’s Day

March 07, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Southern regional office, Chennai, organised a blood donation camp on Tuesday along with The Voluntary Health Services hospital in Chennai on the eve of International Women’s Day. About 30 employees donated blood in the camp inaugurated by U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General, BIS, Southern regional office. G. Bhavani, Head (Chennai branch office) also took part. Various programmes and sports activities have been planned on Wednesday, a press release said.