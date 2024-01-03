GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BIS, Chennai grants nearly 83% more licences in the last one year

The BIS has registered nearly 238 applications between January 1, 2023 and January 3, 2024. This is 68.4% more than applications received during previous year

January 03, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, has granted licences to use ISI mark (BIS standard mark denoting quality) to 156 manufacturers of various products over the past one year. This is nearly 83% higher than the number of licences granted during 2022.

In Chennai alone, there are nearly 1,387 BIS authorised manufacturers as of now for various goods, including home appliances.

In a bid to increase consumer safety and minimise manufacturing of substandard quality products, various Union ministries and departments had issued 45 quality control orders covering nearly 211 fast moving consumer goods since April last year. These products have to conform to the Indian Standards under BIS Act.

Officials of the BIS noted that awareness on need for quality in products used commonly has improved both among consumers and various government departments. The mandatory quality norms were rolled out for various products, including toys and steel, to curb import of poor quality goods and boost domestic manufacturing.

The number of applications received for licences have also grown manifold. The BIS has registered nearly 238 applications between January 1, 2023 and January 3, 2024. This is 68.4% more than the number of applications received during previous year.

Many applications were received for licences to manufacture and sell products like footwear, bolts, nuts and fasteners and aluminium castings, officials said.

BIS, which is celebrating its 77th foundation day this month, has also opened standards clubs in educational institutions to enhance knowledge on seeking quality products and services.

Besides quiz and various contests for school students, BIS has also organised awareness programmes particularly on mandatory standards for manufacturers and consumers. Activities of BIS and awareness messages on mandatory standards are on display at various schools, petrol bunks and firms

Several entries have been received for a reel and memes competition on BIS activities from across the country. There are plans to honour 68 licensees who have adhered to quality standards both in factory and market surveillance done in the past three years as part of its foundation day celebrations, G.Bhavani, director and head, BIS, Chennai. 

