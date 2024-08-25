BIS certification to be made mandatory for medical textile products from October 1

With Bureau of Indian Standards certification to be made mandatory for medical textile products from October 1, BIS team in the southern regional office has started sensitising stakeholders on compulsory ISI mark.

Officials noted that it was mandatory for various products such as hospital bed linens, pillow covers, shoe covers intended for medical use and dental bibs to bear the BIS mark after certification from October 1. Sanitary napkins and baby diapers too have been covered under six standards, including IS 17630: 2021, for medical textiles.

The Medical Textiles (Quality Control) Order, 2023 sought manufacturers to adhere to specific Indian Standards to produce quality medical textiles.

Officials said detailed specifications have been given on material, manufacturing process and packaging with ISI mark to ensure better patient care and overall hygiene management in healthcare environment.

G. Bhavani, director and head of Chennai branch office, said as of now, only a few manufacturers in the country have obtained BIS licences. “We are yet to receive applications from manufacturers in the State for BIS licences for six standards,” she said.

The BIS is interacting with various stakeholders in government hospitals and private sector on the need to ensure use of BIS certified products to protect patients and healthcare professionals.

The statutory body has collaborated with stakeholders, including Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, Association of Tamil Nadu Medical Device Industry and self-help groups attached to Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, to create awareness on the use of BIS certified products, licensing process and testing methods.

“The government agencies may insist on the supply of BIS products during tenders called for procurement. It is vital as the State government agencies distribute products like sanitary napkins under welfare schemes,” officials said.