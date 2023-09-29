BIS certification to be made mandatory for all RO-based water purifiers

September 29, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Reverse Osmosis-based drinking water treatment systems or water purifiers are gaining prominence among many households now as reliable water filters. Though Bureau of Indian Standards’ certification is mandatory for these products since April, only one of the 250 manufacturers identified in Tamil Nadu has applied for licence.

The statutory body has insisted that the manufacturers obtain licences soon through industry associations in the southern region.

BIS had brought out a standard (IS: 16240) for RO-based water treatment system for drinking purpose, keeping in line with the growing demand for water purification devices and challenges involved in filtering groundwater sources that many households still were dependent on.

Officials of the BIS said with the technology proving to be reliable in removing various contaminants, several manufacturers and assemblers, including those in unorganised sector, were in the market. It was imperative to establish a set of requirements for the design and performance of products and specify criteria for testing materials.

The standard was brought under mandatory BIS certification from April 4 this year. However, only 14 manufacturers, particularly major brands, have obtained licences in India. Of the 12 applications received across the country for product quality certification, only one was from Madurai.

BIS had devised the standard for the entire product. However, Tamil Nadu had about 750 manufacturers of components alone that are assembled as RO water purifiers.

Nearly 250 manufacturers of complete devices in the State had been identified to be brought under the ambit of BIS in three or four months. Many manufacturers were recently enlightened on the application process, testing methods and equipment required for testing. As of now, RO-based water products could be tested for quality only in five labs in the country, the officials said.

Consumers may look for ISI mark during purchase of RO-based water treatment systems and may raise complaints on ISI-marked products through BIS Care mobile applications, they added. BIS would join hands with nodal agencies like the State Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Board in monitoring the compliance of guidelines.