BIS celebrates Foundation Day with ‘Quality Connect’ campaign

January 07, 2023 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST

The Bureau of Indian Standards will organise various programmes till Sunday to commemorate its 76th Foundation Day. On Friday, students from seven colleges participated in a door-to-door campaign “Quality Connect” to create awareness about the standards and quality.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General, BIS, southern region, flagged off the campaign at S.R.M. Easwari Engineering College. Students from other institutions such as Aarupadi Veedu Institute of Technology, Shanmuga Industries Arts and Science College, Stella Maris College, D.G. Vaishnav College and SRM Institute of Science and Technology would share information about BIS activities at the household level.

BIS would conduct street plays through Koothu Pattarai for three days at locations such as Besant Nagar beach, Marina, Guindy National Park, Vandalur zoo and at Mamallapuram beach on the weekend. Various cultural and sports activities are planned for the employees, said a press release.