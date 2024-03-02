BIS brings more consumer products under mandatory certification

March 02, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

This summer, consumers planning purchase of consumer goods like air conditioners and fans should look for ISI mark denoting its quality. These consumer products have been recently brought under mandatory certification of Bureau of Indian Standards, which plans to prioritise surveillance during the next few months.

With the demand and increase in use of air conditioners and ceiling fans, BIS has made it compulsory for all manufacturers to get licences, adhering to relevant Indian Standards. The consumers products, including room air conditioners, split ACs and related components like heat exchangers and ceiling fans, and regulators need to bear the standard mark.

Officials of the BIS noted that nearly 65 manufacturers have obtained licences for air conditioners. Of this, four were provided in Tamil Nadu. A total of five licences have been provided to electric ceiling fan and regulators manufacturers in the State. BIS has given 111 licences for ceiling fans across the country.

U.S.P.Yadav, BIS deputy director general (southern region) said the standard for ceiling fans were made compulsory from February 9 and those for air conditioners in December last year. “We had also carried out factory and market surveillance in AC manufacturing firms a fortnight ago to check on compliance to Indian Standards. In the past one year, BIS Chennai alone has granted 176 licences for various products covered under compulsory certification.”

Officials said air conditioners and ceiling fans on sale must carry various markings, including model number on their package. Consumers must also check for ISI mark that indicates that the product underwent quality checks.

G. Bhavani, head, BIS, Chennai branch office, said the air conditioners undergo 16 tests specified in the Indian standard (IS 1391: 2023). There are plans to increase factory and market surveillance of the products that were recently brought under the mandatory ambit in the next two months. Consumers may register complaints on BIS Care mobile application or call toll free number 1800111206 if they don’t find ISI mark on the products.

