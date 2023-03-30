BIS bans sales of hallmarked gold jewellery without HUID code, jewellers demand more time

March 30, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI/COIMBATORE

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Southern Regional Office, has announced that jewellers across Tamil Nadu are not allowed to sell hallmarked gold jewellery and artefacts without the six-digit HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification Number) from April 1.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director-General (Southern region), told presspersons on Thursday that the hallmarking of gold jewellery was made mandatory with HUID in 2021. However, jewellers were permitted to clear stock of those jewellery without HUID.

There are nearly 13,341 jewellers registered for BIS certification across Tamil Nadu. There are about 170 assaying and hallmarking centres in the State. In all, 35,899 jewellers in southern districts and Goa have been registered with BIS, Southern Regional Office.

It was decided to permit sales until March 31 after consultation with the stakeholders to put an end to confusion of sale of two types of hallmarked jewellery. HUID is a unique six-digit alphanumeric code, which is marked on each jewel. The jewellery manufactured would now have three markings, BIS Hallmark, purity of gold in carats and fineness and HUID code.

G. Bhavani, Director and Head, BIS (Chennai Branch), said as of now, hallmarking of gold jewellery had been made mandatory in 26 districts in the State. The district must have at least one assaying and hallmarking centre.

Hallmarking is likely to be made mandatory in three more districts, including Nagapattinam, shortly. More jewellers in places, including Kancheepuram, showed interest in hallmarking of jewellery, she said.

Every piece of jewellery, even a pair of earrings, would have unique HUID code. This would help trace the authenticity of the jewellery through BIS Care App. Hallmarked jewellery as per old scheme lying with consumers are valid for sale, she said. There were plans to step up market surveillance apart from awareness programmes for jewellers in different parts of the State on the HUID code.

More time sought

B. Sabarinath, president of Tamilnadu Jewellers Federation, says every jeweller will have stock of jewellery that were made four or five years ago or even earlier. The retailers will only ensure that they sell hallmarked jewellery. It will take at least two months for every jeweller to identify and segregate jewellery with the four symbol hallmark from those that were hallmarked recently.

The BIS gave just a month’s time to re-stamp the hallmark for all jewellery according to the norms that came into effect from July 2021. “We need at least six months. The servers have been slow for the last 15 days and it is difficult for the manufacturers and sellers to change all these jewellery to the new hallmark,” he said.

B. Muthuvenkatram, president of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association, points out that the government is asking the manufacturers and retailers to re-stamp hallmark in all the jewellery that have the four symbol hallmark. The manufacturers and sellers need time till March 2024 to do this. If they have 10% stock with the old hallmark after that, the government should give one more year’s time.