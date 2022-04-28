BIS asks manufacturers to recall substandard products

Advisory issued to makers of pressure cookers, bottled water, plugs and sockets

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai branch, has started issuing notices to manufacturers to recall from the market batches of ISI-marked products, which failed to meet quality standards.

Officials of the BIS, Chennai, said manufacturers of five ISI-marked products such as pressure cookers, packaged drinking water, natural mineral water, plugs and sockets and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) insulated cables were directed to recall the batches that did not conform to the prescribed standards.

The standards body has implemented the system to recall products, which are covered under compulsory BIS certification and bear ISI mark, since October last year to ensure consumer protection and availability of quality products in the market.

The manufacturers were provided a stipulated time to chalk out a plan of action for recall of the particular batch of products. The BIS team would verify the procedure and seek proof for products recalled from the market.

There are about 1,570 licences provided for products that need to compulsorily bear ISI mark. The teams periodically lift market samples and carry out inspections at factories. Samples are lifted at least four times from each BIS licence holder every year. There are 381 products that need to get compulsory ISI certification.

“When the samples tested at BIS-approved labs are found to be below par, the manufacturers are asked to take remedial measures. Suspension of ISI marking and cancellation of licences are done when samples continue to fail to conform to the standards,” said an official.

Risk assessment analysis was carried out as part of the sample testing. “We analyse the impact of the non-conformity of the goods on public health and safety. We check for shelf life, types of potential hazards due to poor quality and severity of harm,” said G.Bhavani, head, Chennai branch office, BIS.

For example, absence of proper labelling that may lead to consumption of expired products or cause potential electrical shock due to leaks in wires were checked. If products are already sold, consumers may seek a replacement. The manufacturers have to list efforts taken to repair, replace and dispose the products of that specific batch, she said.

The list of manufacturers who have been advised product recall has been updated on www.bis.gov.in that can be verified by consumers . Residents may also raise complaints in the BIS Care mobile application.