Eatery staff attacked

A group of eight attacked the staff at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar when they refused to provide free biryani

A group of eight men attacked the biryani master and cashier at an eatery after they refused to give them free food at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar.

The attack took place at 10.30 p.m. on Monday when A. Vignesh, 29, a biryani master of Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, and M. Munishwaran, 29, a cashier of Vyasarpadi were at the eatery on Paper Mills Road. The eight-member gang which arrived on bikes ordered biryani. When Munishwaran demanded money, the men argued with him and started attacking the him and Vignesh. Both of them were injured and were treated at the government hospital at Peravallur. On information, a case has been registered at the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar police station.