Biomining at the Kodungaiyur dump yard will commence by end August, said Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran. In his recent tweet, he said, “Processing facilities have been installed. The concessionaire will handle both processing and disposal of legacy waste [sic].” The dump yard, spread over 269 acres and in use for more than 35 years, currently receives 2,600 to 2,800 tonnes of waste daily.

